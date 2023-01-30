Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, January 30, 2023 – The events of the last year’s General Election have taken a drastic turn after Azimio Leader Raila Odinga claimed that the former IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati and commissioners Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu visited him, before the announcement of the presidential results.

Addressing a rally at Jacaranda Grounds yesterday, Raila stated that he had evidence to prove that the trio sought his audience and made some requests to him.

Raila disputed claims from Chebukati that a section of Azimio politicians wanted to bribe him to change the August 9 presidential election results.

“Chebukati stated that some people tried to bribe him. Ask them what did they come to ask me when they visited my house. Inform them that I have photos and I can expose them,” Raila stated.

Further, Raila claimed that the tribunal led by Court of Appeal Judge Aggrey Muchelule was a political witch-hunt against former IEBC Vice-Chair Juliana Cherera and her colleagues who differed with Chebukati.

Raila warned commissioner Irene Masit that she would be disadvantaged in choosing to stand trial- but she sought justice to be served.

“They placed a tribunal to prosecute Cherera and her friends, Irene Masit stated that she would stand trial. I informed Masit that she is like a sheep going to a pack of hyenas but she told me that she would stand trial and face them in order to defend the truth,” he noted.

Raila alleged that Muchelule, Chebukati, and Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetangula are brothers-in-law and hence posed a conflict of interest in the entire situation.

“Should I expose to the public that Muchelule and Chebukati married from the same side, meaning they are brothers-in-law alongside Wetangula? Raila posed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.