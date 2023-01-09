Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, January 9, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga finally disclosed how former President Uhuru Kenyatta planned for the August 2022 General Election.

Speaking in Mombasa County yesterday, Raila disclosed that Uhuru made it clear that he wanted a free and fair election and which ended up working against him after losing to President William Ruto.

The former Prime Minister defended Uhuru from claims that he meddled in the polls or used the much-hyped and feared deep state, saying had the former President used the deep state, he would be President today.

“Uhuru Kenyatta had said that the wanted a free and fair election and that his government would not interfere with it. What happened is known to the public,” Odinga stated.

He added that he shared Uhuru’s thinking and was confident of a win in a free and fair race.

Responding to concerns over Uhuru’s absence in Azimio, he affirmed that the coalition’s chairperson was still an active member.

Raila maintained that the truth about the elections that saw Ruto declared winner would soon be unveiled.

“There is the gospel according to Mathew (Wafula Chebukati), Saint Mark (Juliana Cherera) and Luke (Jackson Ole Sapit), and there is the gospel according to Saint John.

“Saint John will lift the lid on what exactly happened at the Bomas of Kenya. Many are waiting for me to speak but I will wait for him to speak before I do,” he explained.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.