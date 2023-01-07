Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, January 7, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga would rather forget the year 2022 after what IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati did to him.

Addressing a delegates’ conference in Mombasa during the review of the election year, Raila referred to 2022 as the ‘year of the devil’.

According to Raila, 2022 was a year to forget owing to the experiences in his political ambitions.

He revisited the events that transpired during the August 2022 election that saw him lose his fifth stab at the presidency to first-timer William Ruto.

At the same time, Raila blamed Chebukati for altercations witnessed at the tallying centre on August 15.

The former Prime Minister accused Chebukati of committing a crime against humanity, and that he should be prosecuted at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

“The only evil things that transpired were connived by Chebukati and we are ready to see justice happen,” he stated.

“He should be taken to the Hague because what he did was a crime against humanity,” he added.

In addition, Odinga reiterated his earlier call for radical reforms at the electoral commission ahead of the 2027 election.

He claimed that failure to make amends in the commission would imply that the downsides in Kenya’s election system would continue impairing democracy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.