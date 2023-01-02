Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 02 January 2023 – A teacher who went missing while going to a wedding was discovered in a house belonging to a nurse on Sunday in Nyamira County.

According to a police report, the mutilated body of Ezekiel Gitangwa, 47, was found hidden in a room used for poultry keeping.

It had been wrapped with a carpet.

The nurse was not in the house when the police recovered the body.

Ezekiel’s wife informed police that he had gone missing on Friday after being dropped off by a Boda Boda rider at Egesieri village, West Mugirango location.

A search was mounted, leading investigators to the nurse’s house.

The deceased’s body was moved to Nyamira County Hospital Mortuary awaiting post-mortem.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.