Friday, January 6, 2023 -President William Ruto has urged Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries to protect the interests of Kenyan taxpayers before doing anything else.

Speaking during the retreat at Mt Kenya Safari Club in Nanyuki, Ruto urged the CSs and PSs to know and understand that they have a contract with the people.

“The people of Kenya went to the ballot and signed a contract with me which I share with every one of you (CSs),” he said.

“The contract may not be written on any paper but you have a contract with me—your letter of appointment.”

The Head of State told the CSs that the letter of appointment has responsibilities and those responsibilities are solemn and sacred.

“The contract we have with the people of Kenya is solemn and sacred and my request to you CS and PSs is that we must protect the interest and resources of the millions of Kenyans who pay taxes,” he said.

He asked them to have Kenyans’ best interests at heart before they sign any contract as the citizens look up to their expertise.

“Before you sign any contract, as you work with anybody that comes to work with the government, your position must be informed by the interest of the people of Kenya,” he said.

