Tuesday, 03 January 2023 – Controversial city prophet David Owuor of Repentance and Holiness Ministry Church has reportedly flown out of the country for specialized treatment.

According to sources, the self-proclaimed Mighty Prophet of God secretly sneaked out of the country on Monday aboard a Kenya Airways plane.

He was chauffeured to the airport in his brand-new Escalade while in the company of a few guards.

His foreign medical trip comes days after he held a three-day mega-crusade at Menengai Grounds in Nakuru, where he claimed to have healed more than 100 cripples and also restored sight to the blind.

Kenyans have always doubted whether the miracles Prophet Owuor performs are real.

It is alleged that he hires people to stage the miracles during his mega crusades.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.