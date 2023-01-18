Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, January 18, 2023 – Jay Briscoe, professional wrestling star with Ring of Honor, has died at the age of 38.

AEW founder Tony Khan, who purchased the Ring of Honor promotion last March, shared the sad news on social media.

He wrote: “Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today.

“Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We’ll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin.”

Pro wrestling insider Dave Meltzer reported the wrestler was involved in a car accident in Delaware.

Jay, whose real name is Jamin “Jay” Pugh, joined ROH in 2002 and went on to form one of the greatest tag teams in the history of pro wrestling with his brother, Mark.

Jay and Mark were tag team partners wrestling under the name “The Briscoe Brothers”.

Jay enjoyed success as a singles competitor too, becoming the Ring of Honor world champion on two separate occasions.

Jay and Mark were inducted into the Ring of Honor’s inaugural Hall of Fame class last year.

Condolence messages are already pouring in following the tragic loss.