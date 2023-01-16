Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, January 16, 2023 – Renowned University of Nairobi don, Prof. Herman Manyora, has expressed disgust after President William Ruto received a rousing welcome in Luo Nyanza during his two-day trip to the region.

In an interview with KTN on Monday, Manyora wondered why Luo Nyanza leaders gave Ruto a warm welcome months after rejecting the presidential results.

“You wouldn’t think people like Orengo would roll out the red carpet for a man they believe didn’t win the election. It’s either these people are playing games with the president or these guys have been compromised,” Manyora said.

He, however, maintained that Raila still has influence in the Nyanza region despite Ruto wooing the region to the government side.

“Raila hasn’t lost grip of the Nyanza region. It is either Nyanza has been compromised or they are being strategic, it cannot be any other way,” he stated.

