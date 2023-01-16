Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, January 16, 2023 – Renowned political analyst and scholar, Prof Makau Mutua, has hit out at former Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana after he attacked former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and poured cold water on his presidential ambitions in 2027.

In a tweet on Monday afternoon, Makau Mutua, who is also Azimio coalition spokesperson, said Kivutha should stop ‘attacking’ Kalonzo and let the Kamba community be free to choose their kingpin.

“I urge my one-time teacher @ProfKibwana to sheathe his sword against @skmusyoka,” he said.

“If large swaths of Akamba follow SKM, it’s either because they like him, he’s a good salesman, they’ve no alternative or they’ve chosen ethnic politics.

“But the Akamba are exercising free agency.” Mutua wrote on his Twitter page.

Makau Mutua’s message came after Kivutha Kibwana accused Kalonzo of holding the Kamba community hostage and also predicted that he will fail terribly if he vies for the presidency in 2027.

The Kenyan DAILY POST