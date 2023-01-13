Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 13, 2023 – Renowned scholar and political analyst, Prof Makau Mutua has bashed Members of Parliament who are bashing members of the LGBTQ+ community.

In a statement on Thursday, Mutua said the lawmakers should protect the rights of all people and not advocate for the destruction of anyone, including sexual minorities

What’s this unprovoked crusade and hate speech against LGBTQIA+ people by MPs, including Mishi Mboko and Mohamed Ali?” he wondered.

“Shame on these MPs,” he added.

On Tuesday, Nyali MP Mohammed Ali said the members of the LGBTQ+ community should be jailed.

“Let us not waste time discussing LQBTQ or whatever name they call it. We should not entertain it. On this one, democracy my foot! Jail them,” he said.” he said.

He added that homosexuality is illegal in Kenya and God does not like it.

Likoni MP Mishi Mboko on Wednesday said LGBTQ+ members should not be entertained in the country anymore.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.