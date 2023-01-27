Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 27, 2023 – The death of former Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha has shocked many both family, colleagues, and Kenyans as a whole.

Many have given their accounts of how they learned of the professor’s death and some watched him die at Nairobi Hospital.

Apart from the family and his friend Prof. Walter Wanda, who were with Magoha when he breathed his last, his workers at home revealed the behaviours of the professor before he died.

One of the workers, Mr. Francis Odhiambo, who has been a foreman for the professor for 15 years, revealed the weird things that happened to Magoha before his death.

According to Odhiambo, something was not right with Magoha moments before his death as he noticed for the first time his boss seemed forgetful and even reprimanded him by mistake only to call back and apologize.

His sentiments were echoed by Magoha’s elder brother John Obare Magoha who indicated that when he spoke to the professor on Monday, a day before he died, he noticed that he was not well.

“He mumbled words when we spoke and when I asked him how he was, he told me he was not feeling well,” Obare revealed.

The date for the burial of Prof. George Magoha is yet to be announced.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.