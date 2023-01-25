Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, January 25, 2023 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has dismissed claims that former Education Cabinet Secretary, Prof George Magoha, died of a heart attack.

Magoha collapsed at his home on Tuesday and was pronounced dead on arrival at the Nairobi Hospital.

Doctors who performed a resuscitation procedure said the 71-year-old scholar died of a heart attack.

But Ngunyi said Magoha didn’t die of cardiac arrest but he died of heartbreak over the performance of the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams, especially in Kisii county.

“I remember George Magoha during COVID at State House. He arrived with a BOX full of DOCUMENTS. He wanted more FUNDS to expand SCHOOLS. He was a GIANT with a KIND soul.

“He did NOT die of a heart attack. He DIED of a Heart BREAK. Especially after the Kisii KCSE results. How SAD,” Mutahi wrote on his Twitter page on Tuesday evening.

Kisii County has been making headlines over how schools rigged the results.

Many leaders have called for an audit of the 2022 KCSE results.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.