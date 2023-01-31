Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, January 31, 2023 – Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s daughter, Malti Marie, made her debut at the Jonas Brothers’ Walk of Fame ceremony on Monday, Jan. 30.

The actress carried the 1-year-old at the Los Angeles event, marking her first public appearance with the little one.

“Malti Marie, I can’t wait to come back here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends,” Nick, 30, said during the Jonas brothers’ event speech.

Nick and Priyanka, 40, have hidden their toddler’s face with emojis in Instagram posts since her birth in January 2022.