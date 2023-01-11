Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 11 January 2023 – Prince William’s godfather and the last king of Greece, has died at the age of 82, his doctors have announced.

Constantine II was reportedly admitted to a hospital in Athens, Greece last week with breathing problems.

On Wednesday, January 11, Greek public broadcaster ERT said he died after suffering a stroke.

Constantine was one of William’s six godparents, and was a close to King Charles who was his second cousin.

Staff at the private Hygeia Hospital in Athens confirmed that Constantine had died after treatment in an intensive care unit, but had no further details pending an official announcement.

He ruled as the last king of Greece from March 1964 until the country’s monarchy was abolished in 1973.

He and his wife, Princess Anne-Marie of Denmark, lived in Hampstead in north London for many years before he sold his property in 2013.

He ruled over one of the most turbulent periods in Greece’s political history.

Constantine was also a competitive sailor and Olympian, winning a gold medal in the 1960 Rome Olympics in the Dragon class.