Thursday, 12 January 2023 – Prince William and Kate Middleton stepped out on Thursday morning, Jan. 12, for their first official event of 2023.

It is also their first outing since the publication of Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare.

They left Windsor Castle for a visit to Liverpool and the surrounding area where royal fans greeted them at the opening of a new hospital.

The theme of the day for the Prince and Princess of Wales was to highlight the work being done by those working in healthcare and mental health support services.

The couple wanted to thank healthcare staff for their ongoing contribution through the harsh winter months.

They began the day at the new Royal Liverpool University Hospital.

The Prince and Princess of Wales coordinated in navy and green ensembles.

As Prince William and Princess Kate arrived, they waved to onlookers and didn’t answer reporters’ shouted questions about their reaction to Prince Harry’s memoir.

Watch a video below.

William asked about the comments in Harry’s book as he arrives with Kate at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital #spare #princeharry pic.twitter.com/c8hmg4Td0P — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) January 12, 2023