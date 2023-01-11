Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 11 January 2023 – Prince Harry has revealed his necklace that was allegedly broken by Prince William during row over his marriage to Meghan Markle.

In his book “Spare”, Harry disclosed that his brother William attacked him in 2019, when Meghan was pregnant with their first child.

He said William came to his London home when Meghan was away for her baby shower.

He alleged that William grabbed him by the collar and ripped his necklace before knocking him to the floor. He said the attack left him with a visible injury to his back.

Appearing on The Late Show on Tuesday night, Jan. 10, with host Stephen Colbert, Harry, 38, was asked which necklace William ripped off him.

Harry said it was the one he was wearing at that moment, and pointed out the symbolism of each of the three objects attached to the leather strap.

He explained how it had been fixed since the alleged altercation with William and now featured a depiction of his children’s cardiograms – which shows their heartbeats.

The necklace was a gift from Meghan, he told Colbert.