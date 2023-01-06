Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, January 5, 2023 – Prince Harry has made an astonishing claim that his brother William attacked him during a heated argument over his wife Meghan Markle.

In an extraordinary excerpt from his upcoming autobiography Spare, Harry recalls what he describes as a physical attack by his sibling, which he claims left him with visible injuries, including scrapes and bruises.

The alleged row broke out at his London home in 2019, during which William, the now Prince of Wales, is said to have branded Meghan ‘difficult’, ‘rude’, and ‘abrasive’.

Harry accused his brother of ‘parroting the press narrative’ about his wife before a screaming match ensued, ending in a physical altercation, the book claims.

The extract was published by the Guardian.

In one dramatic extract, Harry writes that William ‘grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and… knocked me to the floor’. The Duke of Sussex claims he was left with a visible injury to his back.

The brothers, according to Harry, had met to discuss ‘the whole rolling catastrophe’ of their relationship and struggles with the press.

But the heir to the throne arrived at Nottingham Cottage ‘piping hot’, Harry writes.

The Duke had been living in the home, known as Nott Cott and situated in the grounds of Kensington Palace, at the time of the alleged incident in 2019.

When they began arguing about Meghan, Harry claims William was not being rational, leading to a shouting match.

Harry said he told his brother he was unable to understand why he was not happy with being ‘the spare’, accusing his brother of acting like an heir. William told him he was trying to help him.

Harry said: ‘Are you serious? Help me? Sorry – is that what you call this? Helping me?’

It was that comment, according to Harry, which infuriated William, causing him to swear while stepping towards him.

Harry said he was scared and retreated to the kitchen as William followed.

He claims he gave William a glass of water and told him: ‘Willy, I can’t speak to you when you’re like this.’

He writes: ‘He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor.

‘I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.’

It was then that William told his brother to hit him back, a reference to scraps they had as children, Harry writes.

The Duke said he refused to retaliate and that William left, before returning ‘looking regretful’ and apologising.

When the future king left for the final time, Harry claims he ‘turned and called back: ”You don’t need to tell Meg about this.”’

Harry says he responded with: ‘You mean that you attacked me?’

He says William added: ‘I didn’t attack you, Harold.’

According to Harry, he did not initially tell Meghan of the fight but phoned his therapist.

He writes that he informed Meghan of the altercation only when she noticed ‘scrapes and bruises’ on his back, adding that she ‘wasn’t that surprised, and wasn’t all that angry’, but that she was ‘terribly sad.’

The dramatic extract revealed just days before the book’s official release is likely to see a surge in sales.

It comes as the Royal Family are ‘completely exhausted’ with the ‘stream of misinformation’ from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, sources have claimed.

A royal insider told the Mirror: ‘It all feels very repetitive. Harry’s constant sniping is rather draining and he knows full well it is highly unlikely they will engage in a tit-for-tat battle of words.’