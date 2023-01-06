Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, January 5, 2023 – Prince Harry has partly blamed his brother, Prince William and his sister-in-law Kate Middleton over the Nazi costume he wore which led to a scandal in 2005.

Harry was 20 when The Sun newspaper published a front-page photo of him dressed as a Nazi soldier with a red armband emblazoned with a big swastika. The picture was taken at a costume party with a “Native and Colonial” theme, where William was also a guest and was dressed in a homemade lion outfit.

The Duke of Sussex in his new memoir, said the Prince and Princess of Wales “howled with laughter” when they saw him dressed up for the 2005 party.

In one segment of the book obtained by Page Six, Harry writes about choosing the outfit, revealing that it was a toss-up between two costumes: a pilot uniform or a Nazi uniform.

“I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,” Harry writes, adding that when he went home and tried it on for them. “They both howled. Worse than Willy’s leotard outfit! Way more ridiculous! Which, again, was the point.”

Royal Historian Robert Lacey had previously written that the first sign of trouble between the brothers came when Harry was forced to bear the brunt of public outrage over his Nazi costume, even though William helped choose the outfit.

“Harry chose his costume in conjunction with his elder brother; the future King William V, then 22, who had laughed all the way back to Highgrove (Charles’ country home) with the younger sibling he was supposed to be mentoring and then onwards to the party together,” Lacey wrote in his 2020 book “Battle of Brothers.”

He talked about how Harry began to feel alienated from his family following the incident, as the book said, “The young prince began re-evaluating his elder brother’s involvement and the unfairness of William’s subsequent emergence smelling of roses.”

The fallout sparked “no speaks” between the pair in the ensuing years, as Harry repeatedly resented being painted as the “comical fall guy” to his brother’s “glittering hero,” the book claimed.

So therefore it was not Harry’s wife who was the impetus for the issues with Harry and his family, Lacey wrote.

Asides from opening up on his strained relationship with his brother, sources have also revealed that there is also a “good chunk” about both Kate and his stepmother, Queen Consort Camilla Parker-Bowles.