Sunday, January 15, 2023 – Controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has said President William Ruto has personally apologized to him after he was deported by former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime in 2018.

Miguna was deported to Canada for participating in the mock swearing of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as people’s president at a colourful ceremony at Uhuru Park.

He returned to the country in October last year after Ruto took over the leadership of the country.

Miguna, in a social media post on Saturday, stated that Ruto apologized for the atrocities the Uhuru government committed against him and said he has accepted the apology.

“William Samoei Ruto President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander In Chief of the Defence Forces, earlier this morning apologized to me on his behalf and on behalf of the government for the brutality inflicted upon me by the previous regime. I accept the apology,” Miguna stated.

