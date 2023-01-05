Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, January 5, 2023 – President William Ruto has clarified whether the Office of the First Daughter exists.

Last month, Ruto’s daughter, Charlene, kicked a social media storm when she claimed that she has an office named First Daughter’s Office.

“Before again I continue, I wanted to introduce quickly my team from Kenya. So, I’ll start with the back. This is Mike Sagana, he’s one of my team members. He’s a politician and he’s my principal advisor in my team.

“And this is Jermaine Momanyi, he is the head of trade and investments at the office of the first daughter…” Charlene Ruto said during a foreign meeting.

But in an interview with local TV stations on Wednesday evening, Ruto said the Office of the First Daughter doesn’t exist.

“The office of the First daughter doesn’t exist, sometimes Charlene cannot separate between the President and the father,” Ruto said.

