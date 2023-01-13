Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 13, 2023 – Renowned political analyst, Dr. Martin Oloo, has said President William Ruto has already shown signs of working with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Ruto thrashed Raila Odinga during the last election and according to Dr. Oloo, the two are showing signs of working together.

During an interview with KTN News on Friday, Dr. Oloo said Ruto’s two day visit to Luo Nyanza is a clear indication that the Commander in Chief is willing to work with Raila Odinga.

“Nyanza is ready for President Ruto, his visit to the region also shows that he is willing to work with Raila,” Oloo said.

President Ruto has begun an extensive tour of Luo Nyanza counties, the first-ever development visit since his inauguration.

The President will today tour Homa Bay County before retreating to Kisumu’s State House for talks with the region’s political and opinion leaders.

The Kenyan DAILY POST