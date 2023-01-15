Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, January 15, 2023 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has said President William Ruto is on a mission to unite Kenyans after a divisive August 9, 2022, Presidential election.

In a social media post on Saturday, after Ruto concluded his two-day official visit to Luo Nyanza, Mutahi stated that the Head of State’s visit shows that he is ready to unite the country.

“Maybe, just maybe, Ruto is the man who will unify the country. His reception in Nyanza, the enemy territory is telling and maybe I am wrong. But from what I am seeing, I do not choose to be right. At least for now,” Mutahi said.

During his two-day visit, Ruto traversed Homa Bay, Kisumu, and Siaya counties to launch development projects.

The President thanked Nyanza leaders for agreeing to work with the government despite their political affiliation.

Nyanza region is the home turf of Azimio leader Raila Odinga who has unsuccessfully contested for the presidency five times.

The Kenyan DAILY POST