Wednesday, January 11, 2023 – President William Ruto should start preparing to go home in 2027 if the sentiment made by renowned gospel artist and Pastor Reuben Kigame is anything to go by.

Speaking on Tuesday, Kigame said he has finally found a political party that he believes in.

He said he will seek office because Kenyans did not get authentic leadership that prioritizes the people.

The musician said what Kenya needs is a government driven by dignity, justice, ethics and devolution.

“I will run for office in 2027 because Kenya did not get authentic leadership that puts people first,” he said.

“Kenya does not need to look for more money. We have so much even after stealing from citizens.

“What we need is a government driven by Utu, Haki, Maadili na Ugatuzi (dignity, justice, ethics and devolution),” Kigame said.

He further defended himself, saying that it might look like he is starting campaigns early since we just came from an election period, but that is not the case.

