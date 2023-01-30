Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, January 30, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has maintained that he won the 2022 presidential contest but President William Ruto stole his victory with the help of former IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati and Western powers.

Addressing a mammoth crowd at Jacaranda Grounds yesterday, Raila restated that he will not recognize Ruto as president because he did not win the election.

He told Ruto to accept that he lost the election and vacate the State House for him to occupy because he is the legitimate president by virtue of the IEBC whistleblower’s revelation that he won the election by 57% against Ruto’s 41%.

The Azimio top-gun told Ruto to resign and hand over the mantle to him or be forced out of power by the masses.

He unveiled the way forward; noting that Azimio would continue holding public consultations in Kibera, Machakos and all other counties before resuming to Nairobi as its final stop to pressure Ruto’s government to resign.

“Tell Ruto that he doesn’t know us, go and ask Nyayo (the late Daniel) about us. We want Kenyans to stand strong. We will go to Machakos, Nakuru, Kisumu, Mombasa, Kiambu, Garissa, Isiolo, and Turkana and then come back here to Nairobi. Are you ready?” Raila posed amidst a hyped crowd.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.