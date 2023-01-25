Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, January 25, 2023 – President William Ruto left the country for Paris where he will have talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.

According to State House spokesman, Hussein Mohamed, President Ruto will hold talks with Macron, on the status of key development projects agreed upon by the two countries.

Hussein said during the 3-day visit, Ruto will also travel to Senegal, where he will be keynote speaker at the Dakar 2 Summit on ‘Feed Africa: Food, Sovereignty and Resilience.

“Regional peace and security will also feature in the discussions. President Ruto will then travel to Dakar, Senegal, where he will be a keynote speaker at the Dakar 2 Summit on ‘Feed Africa: Food, Sovereignty and Resilience,’” Hussein explained.

Ruto’s latest foreign visit comes after Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party leader Raila Odinga issued a far reaching-statement that might tilt the political landscape in the country in the coming days.

During the heated Kamukunji rally, the former prime minister accused the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of stealing his victory.

Raila will also hold another mega protest rally at Jacaranda Grounds in Embakasi East constituency on Sunday, where he will outline his plan of claiming back his victory from Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.