Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, January 11, 2023 – Jubilee Party Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni, has said it is only a blind person who doesn’t see that President William Ruto has started betraying his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

In an interview with one of the local TV stations on Wednesday, Kioni, a former Ndaragwa Member of Parliament, said Ruto giving Gachagua new roles is an indication that the Head of the state is done with his deputy.

“For Gachagua, the die is cast. William is done with you. If he had any respect for you he would not be shifting you from one office to the other. He won’t be using you as a cannon.

“He has used you to hit out at others,” Kioni said.

Kioni also took a swipe at the second in command after the latter claimed to have been responsible for the reshuffling and the sacking of some of the regional commissioners who supported the previous regime.

“Now, we have learned that some of the chiefs and assistant chiefs, even Deputy County Commissioners within Mt Kenya region have been suspended, some sacked, others transferred without following due process,” Kioni said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.