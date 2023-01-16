Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, January 16, 2023 – President William Ruto has cleared the hospital bill for Mukami Kimathi, the ailing widow of the late Mau Mau hero and freedom fighter Field Marshal Dedan Kimathi.

This was announced by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who paid a visit to the 101-year-old widow on Sunday.

Addressing journalists, Gachagua expressed concern that Mau Mau fighters and their families are struggling to meet basic needs like quality treatment despite putting themselves or their parents putting their lives on the line in liberating Kenya from colonialists.

“Our freedom fighters and their children live in abject poverty and squalor. On the other hand, the black colonialists took the land and gave it to home guards and collaborators.

“It is very sad. It is a tragedy,” Gachagua said.

In this regard, the second in command challenged families which benefited from the land repossessed from the colonialists to share it with those who have nothing.

The families will have a place to call home instead of the large tracts of land remaining idle, he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.