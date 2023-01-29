Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, 29 January 2023 – A Premier League footballer who was arrested last summer on suspicion of rape has had his bail extended until July.

The footballer, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was initially arrested last summer at his address in north London after an allegation made by a woman in her 20s in June. He denies the claims and continues to play for his club.

He was further arrested over allegations of raping a different woman in April and June 2021.

Metropolitan Police have confirmed to Sportsmail that the man’s bail had been extended for a third time until a date in early July and that enquiries were ongoing.

In a previous statement, the Metropolitan Police said ‘no further action’ would be taken in relation to the June 2021 offence.

‘On July 4, an allegation of rape of a woman in her 20s was reported to police,’ the statement said.

‘It was reported the alleged rape happened in June 2022. On July 4, a 29-year-old man was arrested at an address in Barnet on suspicion of rape and taken into custody.

‘While in custody, he was further arrested on suspicion of two incidents of rape that were alleged to have been committed in April and June of 2021 against a different woman in her 20s.

‘No further action will be taken in relation to the offence in June 2021 but the investigation into the remaining offences is ongoing.

‘The man was initially bailed until a date in August but his bail has since been extended to a date in early October.’

Earlier in July, the player’s Premier League club – which has not been named – confirmed it was not currently taking action against the player and the player would continue to play in the team.

They said in a statement: ‘We are aware of the allegations which are currently the subject of a police investigation.

‘We have confirmed that the player denies the allegations and is on police bail pending the outcome of their inquiries. There have been no charges laid and the player can fulfil his professional commitments including permitted travel.

‘We take our commitments and responsibilities seriously and have followed our safeguarding policies and procedures.