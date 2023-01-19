Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, January 18, 2023 – Porn star, Ron Jeremy, has been declared mentally incompetent to stand trial on rape and sex assault charges involving 21 women due to his ‘severe dementia’.

Jeremy, 69, pleaded not guilty in August 2021 to more than 30 counts of sexual assault, including 12 of rape, in the Los Angeles area over a 23-year period. He has been in prison since his arrest in June 2020.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Ronald S. Harris said the actor suffered from ‘incurable neurocognitive decline’, after medical reports said he has dementia, is ‘incoherent’, and suffers from hearing loss.

Attorney Stuart Goldfarb, who represents Jeremy, had told the court in March 2022 that his client had been unable to recognize him when he visited him in a holding cell before a court hearing.

His severe dementia has been determined by a review of medical documents and interviews with Jeremy.

A hearing on whether to place Jeremy in a state hospital will be held next month, the Associated Press said

Lianne Young, a former British porn star who went by the name of Billie Britt, accused Jeremy of assaulting her at a Halloween party on the Sunset Strip in 2000.

She was dressed in a bikini at the former House of Blues during a porn industry Halloween party when she says Jeremy shoved her onto a table and forced himself inside her.

According to Young, the ordeal last only a matter of seconds, as she fought Jeremy off of her. Young said at least three other industry execs watched the assault unfold, however, none of them reacted.

‘People were just like, “That’s Ron”,’ Young said.

Speaking after discovering the defendant would not stand trial due to his mental incompetency, Young said she felt ‘numb’.

She told the LA Times: ‘They were aware of his condition before getting us all involved.

‘They were well aware he had dementia, so I’m very disappointed that they didn’t solve that bit before letting us go on that emotional journey for two and a half years.’

In additional comments to The Mirror, she said: ‘I really can’t put it into words how angry I am. I will never get closure.

‘He could have been brought to justice much sooner, but Ron was built up to be this king who was untouchable and his lawyers kept delaying the case.

‘I felt abused again and like a pawn in a game. It felt like getting hit in the stomach by a 200mph tennis ball.’

Jeremy was among the biggest names in the adult film industry, appearing in more than 2,000 movies starting in the 1970s.

In August 2020, Jeremy wrote on Twitter: ‘I can’t wait to prove my innocence in court! Thank you to everyone for all the support.’

Prosecutors allege Jeremy – born Ronald Jeremy Hyatt – restrained some of the women and raped or sodomized them – and had sex with others who were sleeping or unconscious.

The counts against Jeremy included 12 of forcible rape, seven of forcible oral copulation, six of sexual battery, and two of penetration while the victim was asleep or unconscious, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The alleged offenses took place at night clubs and bars in the Los Angeles area, during a photo shoot, and at Jeremy’s home, the District Attorney’s office said.

Jeremy was charged with four counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object and two counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious or asleep person.

Further charges included one count each of lewd act upon a child under the age of 14 or 15, sodomy by use of force, and assault with intent to commit rape.

LA District Attorney George Gascón said Jeremy’s alleged sexual assaults happened over the course of more than 23 years and involved 21 victims ranging in age from 15 to 51.

Jeremy is alleged to have sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl referred to as ‘Jane Doe 5’ on June 12, 2004, penetrating her with a foreign object, according to the August 19 indictment obtained by DailyMail.com.

Another girl, 17, was allegedly raped in 2008 at a home in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. She was referred to as ‘Jane Doe 22’ in the court documents.

Among the first allegations against Jeremy, prosecutors claim he raped a 19-year-old woman during a photo shoot in the San Fernando Valley in October 1996.

The indictment alleges that Jeremy ‘unlawfully’ had sexual intercourse with ‘Jane Doe 19’ in 2000 by means ‘force, violence, duress, menace or fear of immediate and unlawfully bodily injury.’

Jeremy was also accused of sexually assaulting another woman at a strip club in City of Industry at some point between 2002 and 2003, officials said.

Another woman, 21, went to Jeremy’s home where she was allegedly sexually assaulted in 2010. She was referred to as ‘Jane Doe 23’ in the court documents.

In January 2013, Jeremy allegedly sexually assaulted a 38-year-old woman at a West Hollywood bar he frequented, officials said.

The most recent allegations stem from January 2020 when Jeremy raped and sodomized a woman identified in the court documents as ‘Jane Doe 17,’ the indictment claims.

‘Far too often, survivors of sexual assault suffer in isolation,’ Gascón said.

‘We must ensure that survivors have all options available to help with recovery, including trauma-informed services for healing and support to report such crimes.’