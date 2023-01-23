Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, 23 January 2023 – The brutal assault of YouTuber 2Mbili by his baby mama has caused an uproar on social media.

2Mbili posted photos of himself bleeding in the face after being physically assaulted by his baby mama.

His friend Obinna said that he has been enduring domestic violence for a long time.

“Baby Mama Drama – 2mbili ASSAULTED by Baby Mama AGAIN😭🥺🥵🥵 This has been happening for a while now. From Kupigwa, kudungwa na kisu, kuchomwa na maji moto, kufungiwa inje, watoto kupigwa just to hurt the dad to many more (2mbili has all the evidence ) but He chose to stay for the kids and keep quiet.

“I’ve decided to speak before it’s too late also maybe One day he may have the courage to talk about it but for now just know that boychild needs all the help and love he can get to stay strong for the kids.

“Nobody is there for boychild!! We have gone even to the police station plus GBV offices and NOTHING WAS DONE. Boychild you are on your own.!!” Obinna wrote.

See photos.

