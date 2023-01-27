Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 27 January 2023 – A Kamba man confessed that he is ready to sacrifice his close family members for quick riches as he was being pranked by popular Kenyan prankster Nick Bigfish.

The renowned prankster promised the man Ksh 1 Million if he agreed to sacrifice his son.

He quickly agreed to sacrifice his firstborn son to get the money.

The prankster promised the man from Kitui more riches if he agreed to sacrifice more family members.

He chose to sacrifice his wife.

Watch the video.

The Kenya DAILY POST.