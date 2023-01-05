Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, January 5, 2023 – Seasoned KTN anchor Najma Ismail has taken to Twitter to call out a local doctor after she almost lost her two sons, following botched circumcision.

Last month, Najma took her sons to Care Hospital in Eastleigh for the right of passage, not knowing that the doctor she entrusted with the surgical process was a quack.

She was forced to do constructive surgery after the botched circumcision.

The popular anchor vowed to report Dr. Hohammed Nur of Care Hospital to the authorities so that action can be taken against him.

She has gone through trauma for the last four weeks and hopes God will heal her sons.

This is what she tweeted.

