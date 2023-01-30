Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, January 30, 2023 – A senior officer is now being probed over an affair with a drug kingpin after being suspended after a fling with a senior officer.

PC Caitlin Howarth, 21, was sidelined in 2021 over an alleged affair with Chief Supt Daniel Greenwood, 38.

Chief Supt Greenwood, a married officer, was also suspended pending the findings of an investigation by West Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Directorate.

PC Howarth was working as a probationary officer at the time – as is required by all new force recruits for a period of two

The affair was exposed after anti-corruption cops began looking into her links with a drug boss now in jail over the supply of heroin.

The force Chief Constable, John Robins will have the final say on whether or not any action is taken against the ­suspended officers.

Commenting on the case, the police spokeswoman said: “There is an ongoing investigation and for that reason we are not prepared to comment.”