Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, 27 January 2023 – A shocking video of a South African policewoman forcing her 12-year-old son to have s3x with her has sparked outrage online.

On Thursday, January 26, the South African Police force started trending online after a video of a police woman recording herself forcing her son to have sex with her.

In the video, the policewoman can be seen lying on her back, naked with her legs wide open. She then calls her 12-year-old son to come and ‘do it’.

She then says “get on top of me.” At this point, the young boy says “I can’t do it” but she continues and she opens her thighs and says: “do it, put it in there.”

The boy obeyed and inserted it, then started stroking her.

According to reports in South Africa, the mum is a police constable based in Limpopo. South Africans have taken to social media to call for her to be punished.

The woman has been arrested on charges of rape of a minor, sexual grooming of a child and creating and distributing child pornography.

According to Limpopo police spokesman Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, a court remanded her in jail until next Tuesday, 30 January when she can have a bail hearing.

Mojapelo revealed that the child is in a safe location and that the country won’t stop fishing out perpetrators of child abuse.

However, we can’t post the grap video here.