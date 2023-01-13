Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 13, 2023 – Homicide experts drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) gathered more evidence in their bid to present a concrete case over the mysterious murder of LGBTQ activist and fashion designer Edwin Kiprotich alias Chiloba.

During the visits that took place yesterday, detectives retraced his last movements, which they believed were crucial in the case.

The detectives first pitched camp at Noble Breeze Apartments in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu county, where Chiloba reportedly lived together with a Nairobi-based photographer Jackton Odhiambo, the man named as the main suspect in the case.

Led by Martin Nyuguto, the DCI director in charge of homicide investigations, the officers collected blood-stained clothes reportedly belonging to the victim.

After collecting evidence at their shared apartment, the homicide detectives moved to Kapseret Sub-County, where the deceased’s body had earlier been recovered stuffed in a metal box.

At the scene, they gathered more evidence, took photographs, and picked other items linked to the murder of the activist.

Detectives then headed to the Spain area in Kahoya Estate, Eldoret, where Odhiambo’s parents lived. At their house, they recovered a few items belonging to the fashion designer.

Some of the items collected include clothes, shoes and some electronic devices. Odhiambo, the main suspect in the case, led the detectives to all three places.

To piece together more evidence, the homicide detectives are also set to visit a popular club in Nairobi where Chiloba and Odhiambo allegedly spent time days before his body was found dumped in a metal box.

According to autopsy results released by government pathologist Johansen Oduor, Chiloba was choked with socks in his mouth.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.