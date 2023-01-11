Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, January 11, 2023 – Police officers will no longer have to cater for the cost of their uniforms.

This is after President William Ruto ordered Inspector General of the Police Japhet Koome to ensure that all officers get uniforms provided by the government.

Speaking while overseeing a pass-out parade of police constables at Kiganjo Training College yesterday, Ruto underscored that the government had an obligation to provide requisite uniforms for the officers and ensure that none of them is asked to purchase uniforms with their own money.

Ruto expressed his disapproval of the situation where officers were forced to pay for uniforms from their own pockets and, in some instances, forced to use substandard quality.

“I do not expect what has been happening in the past when these officers are asked to go and buy uniforms from their own pockets.”

“I also expect that the uniforms will be of the quality that meets the standards that these men and women require to perform their duties,” Ruto stated.

In addition, the President reiterated his administration’s commitment to improving the working conditions of police officers.

He noted that plans to institute reforms within the police service were on course spearheaded by the Presidential Taskforce on Police Reforms.

Among the issues raised regarding the welfare of police officers include a plan to rope them into the affordable housing plan and a superior medical cover.

