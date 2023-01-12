Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 12 January 2023 – South African police officers were forced to stop the arrest of a lady who was “possessed” by her ancestors who didn’t want to see her in handcuffs.

The video which is less than a minute shows an unidentified lady in a police van getting into a trance after being possessed by ancestors.

The incident allegedly forced the police to abandon their arrest for a while as the woman’s relatives came closer and tried to appease the angry ancestors who had possessed her.

While the reasons behind the arrest and possession is still unclear, social media users believe the incident could also be one of the ways the lady used to avoid arrest by the police who feared the wrath of her ancestral spirits.

Watch the video below