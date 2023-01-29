Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, 29 January 2023 – Musician and fashion designer, Kanye West is reportedly the main suspect in a battery investigation following accusations he grabbed a phone from a woman’s hands and threw it away.

In a video posted by TMZ on Saturday, January 28, Kanye, 44, was seen on camera arguing with a woman who refused to stop video recording or taking photographs of him because ‘he’s a celebrity.’

In the video, Kanye was livid that a lady was recording him as he was going to watch his son, Saint play a basketball game.

West then grabs the woman’s phone, who is sitting in a car in a parking lot, and throws it away before walking towards his own vehicle.

It is unclear whether the woman is a professional photographer or a fan trying to get footage of celebrities, however she was also snapped in the background of photos of Kim Kardashian in the same area.

In photos from the incident, the woman in question can also be seen walking across a parking lot while escorted by two officers.

According to TMZ, a law enforcement source confirmed West has been named as the suspect in a battery investigation.

Both West and his ex-wife Kardashian were in the area as their son Saint, seven, had a basketball game, with West in attendance with his new wife, Bianca Censori.

Watch video below

Kanye west pulled up on paparazzi & snatched their phone for filming him when he was with his kids 😭 pic.twitter.com/N23oRdAPyE — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) January 28, 2023