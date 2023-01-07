Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, January 7, 2023 – As Kenyans continue to come to terms with the cold-blooded murder of LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba, police officers have arrested his best friend as the prime suspect in his murder.

DCI detectives also reportedly arrested the caretaker who was questioned.

Reports indicate that the prime suspect was his best friend with who he worked with in Eldoret.

Uasin Gishu county DCI boss Peter Kimulwo noted that investigators are questioning the suspects to establish the motive behind the murder.

According to Eldoret police officers, it is believed that the suspect was killed in his apartment.

Chiloba and three other friends lived within Kimumu area in room No 11 near Noble Bliss Plaza.

“We suspect the noise heard earlier by the neighbors was the time the deceased was killed”, Kimulwo explained.

Police clarified that area residents discovered Chiloba’s body wrapped in a woman’s dress in the metal box.

Kimulwo revealed that DCI officers closely followed the potential leads after collecting vital intelligence on both the suspects and the victim.

DCI officers explained that Chiloba accompanied his friends to the Tamasha club and came back at around 3 am on the New-Year’s eve.

Neighbors told investigators that they heard commotion and cries which subsided a few minutes later.

The neighbours also told DCI officers that they saw a vehicle with two people loading a significantly heavy metal box.

“Our hearts are broken tonight. We will give more details when we can share more.

LGBTQ community as well as some local and international Human Rights organizations asked the police to move with speed to apprehend the criminals behind the attack.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.