Monday, 23 January 2023 – Police in Kisumu have arrested three suspects including two minors, who are believed to be members of a gang within the city known as ‘Peddy Gang’.

The two minors were 16 and 17 years respectively.

The arrest came after one of the gang members aged 18 years was rescued by police officers at the Lutheran area from a mob on Saturday around 11 pm.

According to a police report, he was being subjected to mob injustice by members of the public for robbery at Lutheran area approximately 4kms north of the Kisumu central police station.

Officers from the central police station who were on patrol responded swiftly and managed to rescue him.

On interrogation, he disclosed to be a member of a four-man gang known as Peddy gang

He then led officers to the homes of his accomplices in Nyalenda area where two other suspects were arrested aged 17 and 16 years respectively.

