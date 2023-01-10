Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, 10 January 2023 – The Liberia National Police have arrested 16-year-old Cyrus Logan, in connection with the gruesome murder of a 32-year-old alleged sex worker, Alpha Gray, also known as Abi.

Abi was found lying lifeless in a pool of blood in an abandoned building in the 704 Community, Duport Road, last week.

She was reportedly stabbed multiple times in the chest and in her stomach.

Police Spokesman, Moses Carter, told FrontPageAfrica on Tuesday, January 10, that the suspect is currently in police custody and will be charged and forwarded to court.

During the police preliminary investigation, Cyrus denied committing the crime but admitted to paying the victim L$380 for sex.

He claimed the deceased was not satisfied with the amount and allegedly called criminals to attack him, something that resulted in a fistfight between him and the deceased.

Some accounts state that Abi was a known sex worker who was involved in stealing from her clients, while other accounts state that she was a family person with three children – two boys and a girl.

According to family members, the youngest of Abi’s three children is a girl and is a little over two years old.

With support from the Liberian National Police, the remains of Alpha Gray were taken to the Johns F. Kennedy (JFK) Memorial hospital for further examination.

They could not confirm whether body parts were extracted from her. They are, however, optimistic that the results from the JFK will give them a clear understanding of what transpired that led to her gruesome murder.

The remains of the victim were buried on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at the GSA road Zinnah Community cemetery. Her family members are concerned about the mystery surrounding the death of their daughter and are calling for justice.