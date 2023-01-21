Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 20, 2023 – A 50-year-old man who was allegedly caught red-handed attempting to defile a 12-year-old minor at Ihwagi village in Mathira East Sub-county has been arrested by the police.

The suspect was nabbed by the minor’s relative identified as Dickson Weru who saw him dragging her into his three-bedroom house.

Weru said;

“When I saw the man who is well known in the village for his illegitimate sexual behaviour in the company of the young girl going to his house, I knew he was up to no good and I followed them only to find them already in his bedroom. I locked them from outside and alerted the villagers.”

Weru said when he questioned the suspect, he claimed he wanted to send her to a nearby shop but the villagers brushed off his claims and detained him.

The villagers said that they always suspected that he was exploiting young girls since he has been seen on several occasions in the company of young girls.

The man was arrested and taken to Karatina Police Station as investigations continues.