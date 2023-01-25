Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, January 25, 2023 – Senegal police have reportedly arrested 35 suspected sex workers for operating without license.

An Anglican missionary, Agazue Bennet, who lives in Senegal disclosed this via Twitter on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

According to him, the women were arrested on Monday, at Ngor beach over alleged involvement in sex work ‘without the operational license.”

The women appeared before a Senegal court on Tuesday morning.

Prostitution in Senegal is legal and regulated. However, sex workers must be at least 21 years old, register with the police, attend mandatory sexual health screenings, test negative for STIs and carry a valid ID card confirming their health status.