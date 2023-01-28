Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, January 28, 2023 – President William Ruto has asked Azimio One Kenya Alliance leaders not to misuse poor Kenyans by urging them to protest against the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration.

Speaking on Friday during the launch of the Affordable Housing Project in Shauri Moyo, Nairobi, Ruto said it is unfortunate that Azimio leaders are misusing poor Kenyan youth to demonstrate yet their children are eating life with a big spoon in Arusha Tanzania and others in Europe.

“I want to ask you that you have taken your children to parliament in Arusha and others in Europe and then children who belong to Kenyans you want to take them to Jacaranda and Kamukunji, what do you take Kenyans for?,” Ruto asked.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s daughter, Winnie Odinga, and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s son, Kennedy Kalonzo, were voted as part of the nine-member Kenyan team at the Arusha-based East Africa Legislative Assembly.

Jubilee Party secretary General Jeremiah Kioni’s family members are in Europe.

The Kenyan DAILY POST