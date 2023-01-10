Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, 10 January 2023 – Piers Morgan has defended Cristiano Ronaldo after fans said the 37-year-old’s career was ‘finished’ following his transfer to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo signed a £175million-a-year contract with Al-Nassr after leaving Manchester United in November following his damning and controversial interview with Morgan on TalkTV.

Many fans felt Ronaldo’s decision to join the Saudi Arabian team meant his career was ‘finished’ but Morgan disagreed.

The controversial journalist praised Ronaldo for signing ‘the biggest transfer deal in football history to become the world’s highest-paid athlete’.

A football fan took to Twitter to discuss Ronaldo’s status as an elite athlete. They wrote: ‘Thoughts on Ronaldo being finished?’.

Morgan responded: ‘Last time I checked, Cristiano had just signed the biggest transfer deal in football history to become the world’s highest-paid athlete at the age of 38, playing in the only country to beat World Champions Argentina in the World Cup. That’s my kinda finished.’

Al-Nassr are one of the most successful clubs in Saudi Arabia, having being crowned winners of the country’s top flight nine times, with their most recent triumph coming in 2019.

Morgan has continued to defend Ronaldo following their bombshell interview in November.

During the interview, Ronaldo took aim at his Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, his teammates, the club, and the Glazers. His contract was later terminated.