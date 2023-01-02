Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 02 January 2023 – Agnes Agwata, a nurse at Nyamaiya health center, is the prime suspect in the murder of Ezekiel Gitangwa, a headteacher in Nyamira.

Gitangwa’s body was found in Agwata’s house on Sunday after he disappeared mysteriously on Friday.

The mutilated body had been wrapped with a carpet.

Detectives have since established that the two were dating.

However, Gitangwa was not the only man in Agatwa’s life.

According to neighbours, several men believed to be her lovers had been spotted visiting her.

The nurse was arrested in Nakuru after she escaped and switched off her phone.

See her photos below.

