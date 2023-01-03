Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, January 3, 2023 – A 63-year-old woman in Kitengela identified as Nancy Magero died on the spot together with her daughter after they were hit by a speeding Prado outside Quickmart supermarket.

According to information shared by lawyer Wahome Thuku on social media, the unfortunate incident happened on 31st December at around 7 pm.

She was visiting her son who lives just across the mall with her daughter on New Year’s Eve when they were hit by the vehicle.

Their family is yet to come to terms with the sudden demise.

May their souls rest in peace.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.