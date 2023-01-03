Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 3, 2022 – Over the weekend, a popular flashy matatu that plies one of the routes in Nairobi was badly damaged after being stoned by goons.

The driver had been hired to ferry a group of youth to Naivasha for a road trip when the incident happened.

According to reports, there was a confrontation between Boda Boda riders in the area and the youths who had gone there for a road trip.

A boda boda rider identified as Billy allegedly mobilized some goons and stoned the matatu while armed with machetes.

The brand new matatu dubbed Steampunk was badly damaged after all the windows were shattered.

Photos of the ruthless man who led the goons in stoning the matatu were shared on social media and police urged to arrest him.

Watch how the matatu was badly damaged during the attack.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.