Wednesday, 11 January 2023 – A famous bodybuilder from Uasin Gishu County is among the prime suspects in the brutal murder of fashion model and LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba.

Detectives probing the murder believe that the bodybuilder, identified as Dennis Litali, helped Odhiambo to strangle Chiloba on the fateful night he was killed.

He appeared in court where he denied the charges and accused police of using him as a cover-up.

Senior resident magistrate Richard Odenyo ordered him to be remanded for 21 days as investigations continue.

Litali was crowned Mr. Uasin Gishu in 2017.

He also contested for East African bodybuilding 2022 where he was the 2nd runners up.

See his photos below.

