Tuesday, January 17, 2023 – Former KTN anchor turned businesslady, Betty Kyallo, is the talk of social media after she was caught in a viral clip kissing a man while drunk.
The man, whose identity has since been unmasked, is called Joe and he is a pilot by profession.
He is fond of flaunting his beautiful wife Joy on social media.
Joe and Joy look like a perfect couple on Instagram.
It is not clear whether he is cheating on his pretty wife with Betty Kyallo.
See their photos below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
